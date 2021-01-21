Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Sells 195 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 2.1% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after acquiring an additional 794,449 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 256,770 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,659,000 after acquiring an additional 181,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 710,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,865,000 after acquiring an additional 147,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,285. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

