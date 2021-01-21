Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in ViacomCBS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ViacomCBS by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 128,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,974,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.04.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

