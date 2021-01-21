Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Sells 925 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Pentair makes up 1.5% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Pentair by 11,223.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 13,982,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pentair by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,676,000 after buying an additional 383,590 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $96,099,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Pentair by 20.5% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,131,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $45,704,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.