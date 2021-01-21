Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Shares of PNW opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.41.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

