Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $138.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.32.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $132.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $149.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 291,853 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 50,477 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 78.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.