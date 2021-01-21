Piper Sandler Boosts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $35.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPWR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $12.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

SPWR opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $38.05.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. Equities analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $281,709.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,315.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SunPower by 35.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 272.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

