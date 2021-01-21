Piper Sandler Raises Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $14.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Funko from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Get Funko alerts:

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $579.94 million, a P/E ratio of -43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $191.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.10 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Funko in the third quarter valued at about $3,710,000. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Funko by 7.5% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 160,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 282,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.