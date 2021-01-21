Piper Sandler Raises Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $14.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Funko from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.18.
NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $579.94 million, a P/E ratio of -43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Funko in the third quarter valued at about $3,710,000. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Funko by 7.5% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 160,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 282,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
