Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.12

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $20.34 million and $1.54 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00272067 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00088713 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00034785 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000057 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain's total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

