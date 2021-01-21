PIVX (PIVX) Market Capitalization Hits $29.17 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, PIVX has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a market cap of $29.17 million and approximately $903,770.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001716 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,147,890 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

