PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.79.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $210.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. On average, research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PlayAGS by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 84,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PlayAGS by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 231,845 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.