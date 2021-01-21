Playgroundz Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $881,104.22 and approximately $322.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00048131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00120242 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00072102 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00260646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00064768 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

