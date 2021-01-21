Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.58 million.Plexus also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.17-1.32 EPS.

PLXS traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.27. 171,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $86.87.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.17.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $214,111.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,025,417.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,675 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

