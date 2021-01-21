Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Plexus stock opened at $84.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $86.87.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $214,111.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $1,792,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,487.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,627 shares of company stock worth $5,553,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

