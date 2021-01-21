Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.09.

Several research firms recently commented on PLUG. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of -189.39 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $44,256,435.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 227,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,248,558.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $87,077.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,490,624 shares of company stock worth $63,167,793. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $865,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.