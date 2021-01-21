Polis (POLIS) Price Down 19.7% This Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Polis has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and $10,609.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polis has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 169.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00024042 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 52.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 68.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

