Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,823,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,554,000 after buying an additional 157,889 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 63.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,733,000 after buying an additional 1,229,336 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 31.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,558,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,315,000 after buying an additional 375,845 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,183,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,007,000 after buying an additional 55,876 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,554,000 after buying an additional 103,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.