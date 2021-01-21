Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.04

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.04 and traded as high as $70.96. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $69.23, with a volume of 12,822 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $340.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products in the third quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

