Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.

PINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of PINC stock opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Premier by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 237,395 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Premier by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 882,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,972,000 after acquiring an additional 129,498 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.