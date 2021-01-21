Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get Premier alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

PINC opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,186,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Premier by 6.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,657,000 after buying an additional 193,254 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Premier by 56.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,078,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after buying an additional 749,311 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Premier by 24.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,755,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,618,000 after buying an additional 348,155 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Premier by 70.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,050,000 after buying an additional 540,418 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.