Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Stock Price Up 6%

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 2,205,738 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,541,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

PVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Pretium Resources by 1,697.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,382,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,954,000 after buying an additional 4,139,140 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth about $34,705,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pretium Resources by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,102,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,116,000 after buying an additional 1,989,082 shares in the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Pretium Resources by 131.5% during the third quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,042,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,061,000 after buying an additional 1,727,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth about $12,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

