Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of PR001, PR006 and PR004 which are in clinical stage. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRVL. Cowen downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush cut Prevail Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Prevail Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ PRVL opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. Prevail Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $788.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 559,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 273,002 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,602,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

