Principal Financial Group (PFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,254 shares of company stock worth $1,081,958. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

