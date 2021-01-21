Principal Financial Group (PFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48.

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,254 shares of company stock worth $1,081,958 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

