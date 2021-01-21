Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.34. 2,976,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,511. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

