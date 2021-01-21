Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $39,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 107.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Shares of PLD opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.34. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

