ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.97

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.40. ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 8,850 shares trading hands.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) from C$1.10 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.18.

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Croucher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$28,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$178,600. Also, Director Alvaro Pombo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total value of C$91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,689,188.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $210,200.

About ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

