ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Stock Price Up 0%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT)’s stock price were up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.77 and last traded at $40.68. Approximately 242 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

