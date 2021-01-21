ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.07

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.07 and traded as high as $42.35. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 194,084 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 251.2% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 53,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 38,619 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

