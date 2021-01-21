ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Stock Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.09

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and traded as high as $14.34. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 1,035,699 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,465.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 195,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 183,310 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,784,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,617,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 82,012 shares in the last quarter.

