Proton Token (PTT) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last Week

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. Proton Token has a total market cap of $163,354.78 and $171,802.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Proton Token has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00526653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00041473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.81 or 0.03978743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016972 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges:

