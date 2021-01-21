Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after buying an additional 302,699 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 27,460 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 345.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 73,323 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. 7,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,922. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $102.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

