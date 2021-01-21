ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,843 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 225,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $145.30.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN has been the subject of several research reports. Union Gaming Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.23.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.