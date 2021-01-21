ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.66.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

