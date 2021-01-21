ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $84.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on LAMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

