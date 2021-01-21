ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $303,000 in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

