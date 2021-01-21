ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $425,000 in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

HYLS stock opened at $49.23 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

