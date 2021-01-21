ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $1,721,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $245,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 188,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 83,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $77.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

