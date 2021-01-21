ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 59.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,446,000 after acquiring an additional 985,681 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,590,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,108,000 after acquiring an additional 59,914 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 247.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 794,399 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 35.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 520,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter.

SILK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $697,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $407,496.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,584 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,640. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $62.70 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

