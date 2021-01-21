ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 194.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,088 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 31.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,208,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,524,000 after purchasing an additional 291,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 21.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Sprout Social by 12.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 851,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 96,051 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $79,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,232 shares of company stock valued at $10,057,873.

SPT opened at $65.24 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

