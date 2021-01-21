ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 97.2% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 67,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $123,000.

XBI stock opened at $154.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.29 and its 200 day moving average is $122.90. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $156.67.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

