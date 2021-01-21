PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Michael Ditullio Sells 5,725 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $709,442.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTC stock opened at $130.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.79. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 115.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PTC by 9.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PTC by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.