Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Lifted to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Shares of LRTNF stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.42.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.