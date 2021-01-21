PVH Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,493 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,455% compared to the average daily volume of 289 put options.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PVH from $59.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Get PVH alerts:

In related news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 1,846 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $168,872.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $34,253,932.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in PVH by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $2,260,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PVH by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $99.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.