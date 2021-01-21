Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on C. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

NYSE:C opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after buying an additional 4,821,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after buying an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Citigroup by 26.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,330,000 after buying an additional 1,179,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,402,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after buying an additional 975,579 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

