Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for SunCoke Energy, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $489.16 million, a PE ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.20. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 19.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 359.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 104,084 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.