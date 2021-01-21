Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Lifted by Analyst

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organogenesis in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -181.00 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 20,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $67,694.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie acquired 38,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $203,614.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 138,492 shares of company stock valued at $590,220. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.