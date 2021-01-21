Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZN. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,419 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $1,221,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

