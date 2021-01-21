Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Issued By Pi Financial (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) alerts:

NOA has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities cut North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock opened at C$13.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$387.84 million and a PE ratio of 8.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.45. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$15.90.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$94.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.79 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.32%.

In other North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total value of C$106,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,103,252.48. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.73 per share, with a total value of C$127,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$127,280.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.