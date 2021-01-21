Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.00 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday. CSFB lifted their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.53.

BLX opened at C$52.31 on Thursday. Boralex Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.91 and a 52 week high of C$56.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.90. The firm has a market cap of C$5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,687.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

