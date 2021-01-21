Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.00 million.
BLX opened at C$52.31 on Thursday. Boralex Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.91 and a 52 week high of C$56.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.90. The firm has a market cap of C$5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,687.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55.
Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Company Profile
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.
