QChi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,124.00 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. QChi has a market cap of $1.33 million and $4,124.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QChi has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One QChi token can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QChi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00061836 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.66 or 0.00530942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00041946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,270.91 or 0.03930830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016754 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About QChi

QChi (CRYPTO:QCH) is a token. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,342,714 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Token Trading

QChi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QChi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QChi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.